Journalist Farhan Mallick sent to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI – A judicial magistrate in Karachi’s East district has sent journalist Farhan Mallick to jail on judicial remand.

Mallick was presented in court by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), with advocate Abdul Moiz Jafri representing him. A large number of journalists and anchors were present during the hearing.

The defense lawyer argued for Mallick’s discharge from the case, stating that he is a journalist. However, the investigating officer claimed that anti-state videos had been posted, prompting the court to demand evidence.

The officer stated that the videos were uploaded on a YouTube channel and that additional material was available. The court questioned the nature of the videos and asked who had filed the complaint. The defense lawyer responded that individuals from Mallick’s office were the complainants and that all material was publicly available online.

When asked if he had been mistreated, Mallick denied physical harm but alleged harassment of his staff. The court warned the investigating officer against harassing anyone and threatened a show-cause notice if such actions continued.

The judicial magistrate sent Farhan Mallick to jail on remand and issued a notice regarding his bail application.