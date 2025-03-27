Nadra launches Graduate Internship Program 2025 – Apply Online

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Nadra launches Graduate Internship Program 2025

Nadra Launches Graduate Internship Program 2025 Details Inside

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has launched the Graduate Internship Program 2025 for youth in Pakistan. It has shared an advertisement on its official website, urging the eligible candidates to apply for the internship program.

Nadra Launches Graduate Internship Program 2025 Details Inside

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants are required to meet the following criteria for the internship with Nadra:

Age Limit: 28 Years

Education: Fresh Graduates Bachelors (16 Years)/ Masters (18 Years of Education)

Experience: 0-1 Year Experience in relevant field

Application Deadline for Apply?

As per official announcement, the candidates can apply for the program till April 13 using its online portal.

How to Apply?

The applicants need to visit the website of https://careers.nadra.gov.pk/ to apply for the internship program 2025. They will also need to add their personal and educational details in the online application form.

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

