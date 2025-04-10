Pakistan Stock Exchange sees strong start as US Tariff pause sparks investor confidence

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a surge as the market reacted positively to the announcement of a 90-day pause on new tariffs by President Donald Trump.

PSX benchmark KSE-100 Index jumped nearly 2,000 points during early trading, reflecting the optimism that spread across global markets.

Before noon, KSE-100 was at 116,511.68 2,358.53 (up by 2.07%). The index later peaked at 117,484.16, fueled by widespread buying across key sectors.

Major stocks in the automobile, cement, banking, and energy sectors—including ARL, HUBCO, PSO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, and POL—saw strong performances, contributing to the overall market rally.

The positive momentum came as a result of the U.S. decision to halt new tariffs for three months, a move that was seen as a relief by investors. The tariff pause eased global trade tensions and provided clarity after weeks of uncertainty that had impacted markets worldwide. The news boosted investor confidence, prompting across-the-board buying activity in Pakistan’s stock market.

The surge in the market contrasted with the previous day’s decline, when the market had closed lower amid concerns over a potential global trade war.

Investor sentiment in Pakistan was further buoyed by the rally in international markets, with Asian shares climbing and European futures experiencing notable gains. The tariff pause also provided a temporary relief from the ongoing trade war, allowing markets to stabilize and recover some of the losses seen in recent weeks.

This is a developing story, more to follow…