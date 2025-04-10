When will Summer Holidays Start in Punjab schools this year?

LAHORE – Temperature continues to soar in parts of country, especially in Punjab and Sindh, and now there is heatwave alert, prompting a new advisory from PDMA and other departments.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an urgent heatwave advisory, advising educational authorities to take action to protect students and staff. The advisory, circulated to the School Education and Higher Education Departments, recommends significant changes to school schedules to minimize health risks associated with extreme heat.

School and college are also urged to adjust hours to avoid the hottest parts of the day while early summer holidays are also on the cards to save young learners from scorching weather.

Summer Vacations 2025

If heat intensifies as predicted by Met Office, the summer break could begin before mid May 2025, as per unofficial reports.

The advisory also emphasizes the importance of maintaining a steady supply of clean, cool drinking water at educational institutions and encourages students to wear light, breathable clothing to stay comfortable during the heatwave. The PDMA’s proactive measures aim to safeguard the health of students and staff in the face of this ongoing weather challenge.

PMD predicted higher-than-normal temperatures in late April, and further updates on the exact timing of the summer break will be provided in days to come.