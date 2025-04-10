Karachi female cop suspended for ‘connections with Drug Dealers’

KARACHI – Sindh Police suspended Lady Sub-Inspector Benazir Jamali in wake of her alleged involvement with drug dealers and smugglers.

Jamali, who was serving as in-charge of CIA District Dadu in the Hyderabad Range, came on radar over her actions as provincial authorities tightened noose over corruption within law enforcement.

Her suspension was confirmed in a notification issued by the Sindh Police Department, which stated that Jamali had been reassigned to “B Company” at the PHQ Garden in South Zone, Karachi. Despite the suspension, the notification also clarified that she will continue to receive her full salary and allowances, in line with new regulations for suspended officers.

More updates on the investigation and its findings are awaited as the Sindh Police continue their probe into the allegations against Sub-Inspector.