Met office issues heatwave advisory for April 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave advisory in view of the rising temperatures across the country.

It said the heatwave like condition is likely to hit the southern half of the country in coming day. It said the temperature in parts of Sindh, southern and central Punjab, and some areas of Balochistan is expected to be 4 to 7 degrees Celsius higher than usual.

Over the past 24 hours, the highest temperature in the country was recorded at 47 degrees Celsius in Dadu, Mohenjo Daro, Nawabshah, and Padidan, while 46 degrees were recorded in Khairpur, Sibi, Larkana, and 45 degrees in Rahim Yar Khan, Sukrand, Jacobabad, Mithi, and Sukkur.

Additionally, temperatures recorded in Karachi, Multan, and Dera Ismail Khan were 40 degrees, in Peshawar and Muzaffarabad 37 degrees, in Islamabad 35 degrees, in Quetta 32 degrees, and in Gilgit, the highest temperature recorded was 31 degrees.

The Met Office has predicted intermittent dusty winds and rainfall in some areas of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir from tonight until April 11.