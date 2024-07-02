Angry Karachi mob storms K-Electric office over prolonged loadshedding

KARACHI – Pakistan's largest city and financial capital Karachi saw protests against prolonged loadshedding and amid agitation, a group of charged members stormed K-Electric office near FC area.
Reports shared online suggest that people of Liaquatabad attacked K-Electric office in the FC Area as protest escalated to vandalism, damaging both office and parked vehicles.
The lack of electricity also deeply angered residents who feel neglected and unheard. The protest spilled onto the main road near Shafiq Mor, causing a significant traffic disruption.
K-Electric, the city's only power provider, strongly condemned the attack and the damage caused to their property. A spokesperson said that the company is treating the matter seriously and conducting a thorough investigation.
Amid unrest in scorching weather, authorities filed a case against the protestors, charging them with public disturbance and property damage.
Several individuals were also held, with ongoing efforts to apprehend others identified from video footage of the incident.
The incident also sparked additional protests, with FC Area residents gathering at the Sharifabad police station to protest the arrests and demand action against K-Electric for the persistent power outages.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.75
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|293.4
|296.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.01
|748.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.98
|40.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.27
|913.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.27
|26.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
