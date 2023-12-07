Yamaha YBR 125G price increased by Rs18,000; Check new rates here

Pakistan’s famous bike maker Yamaha Motor announced another hike in the prices of its motorcycles.

The surge was announced despite low sales as recent stats suggest around a 10 percent decline during the initial four months of the current fiscal year (2023–24). Yamaha bikes' sales plunged from 4,856 units to 3,237 units, but the company yet again decided to raise the price of its one of the most selling units in the country.

The company cited economic conditions and increase in production cost, that forced continuous rise in prices of its two-wheelers.

The auto giant announced another price increase in less than a month, raising concerns among buyers, who are bearing the brunt of skyrocketing prices.

In an announcement, Yamaha announced increasing prices of YBR125G in Red/Black and Matt Dark Gray/Matt Orange.

Yamaha YBR 125G Latest Price in Pakistan

With the latest surge, the following are new prices of Yamaha YBR 125G.