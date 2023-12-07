Did Iqrarul Hassan spend Maldives holidays with both wives?

Iqrar-ul-Hasan, a Pakistani anchor who appeared in TV shows, has recently married again and bride is no other than anchor Aroosa Khan.

The third marriage of Sar-e-Aam show host becomes the talk of the town, and garnered a lot of attention. Days after tying the knot, Iqrar decided to spend quality time with family in Maldives, the island nation known for its sandy beaches, pristine turquoise waters and unique underwater marine life.

As the pictures of holidays surfaced online, social media users were more interested in the personal matters of TV show hosts who visited Maldives with their first wife Qurutulain Iqrar, and third partner Aroosa Khan.

Iqrar has only shared a picture with his first wife but people have a lot to say as Aroosa dropped pictures from her vacation.

Here’s what people are saying