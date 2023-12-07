Gold records slight recovery from two sessions of losses in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered a slight recovery in the local market of Pakistan on Thursday after recording losses in the previous two days.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price surged by Rs800 to reach Rs218,900.

Similarly, the price for 10-gram gold went up by Rs685 to Rs187,671.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $2 to settle at $2,030 per ounce.

On Wednesday, gold saw a decline for a second consecutive day in the domestic market of Pakistan in line with the dropping of international prices.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs1,300 to settle at Rs218,000.

Similarly, the price for 10-gram gold declined by Rs1,114 to reach Rs186,986.