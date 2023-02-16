Dharmendra to essay 'Sheikh Salim Chishti' in his new film

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra Singh Deol, also known mononymously as Dharmendra, is gearing up to essay the role of a lifetime.

Reports in Indian media suggest that Dharmendra will play the role of Sufi Sheikh Salim Chishti in his latest offering.

The Yamla Pagla Deewana star also shared the first glimpse of his iconic role in the film 'Taj' on social media platforms and informed his fans of the exciting news. The film will reportedly chronicle the Mughal Empire and various events of the Mughal era, featuring the role of Sufi Sheikh Salim Chishti as well.

In the film, Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah will be seen playing the role of King Akbar, who is looking for a worthy successor. The film will dramatize the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire, showcasing the great dynasty's beauty, brutality, their passion for arts, poetry, and architecture. Along with this, the film will witness the unusual decisions regarding the royal family, their quest for power and politics.

For the unversed, Sheikh Salim Chishti was a great saint of the Chishti family in India. Among the first Mughal kings of the Mughal Empire, Akbar, Jahangir had a great devotion to him.

"Friends, i am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes," tweeted Deol.

Naseerudin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bose and many other well-known faces of the Indian entertainment fraternity will be seen in the upcoming historical movie.

On the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Apne 2, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

