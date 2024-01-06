Birthday wishes pour in for Mehwish Hayat as she turns 36

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has turned 36 and the celebration posts keep on pouring in for the Load Wedding star.

Social media users are greeting Mehwish whose appearances in various dramas and TV commercials earned her incomparable fame and appreciation.

Fans and friends showered the diva with love and prayers on her birthday while the actor took to Instagram to share the birthday greetings.

From acting to modeling, the 36-year-old star has made millions swoon with her every avatar, as her bold persona and wardrobe choice are the reasons why people have fallen head over heels for Mehwish.

The top-tier actress has been reigning the industry with her charm and elegance. She started her acting career in 2009 with a short film Insha’Allah in the role of Sahar, and moved to the drama screen with her TV debut “Massi Aur Malika”.