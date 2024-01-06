Flight chaos at Lahore Airport suspended as fog disrupts air travel

LAHORE – Severe fog in country's most populated region province has disrupted air travel, with flights from Lahore facing cancelations and delays over the weekend.

Intense fog persisted in Lahore, causing disruptions for commuters traveling between sectors, especially for those who are flying from the provincial capital amid low visibility.

Several flights, both domestic and international, have been delayed or canceled. Flight DV-850 to Kazakhstan was canceled. Another flight of national flag carrier PK 263 to Abu Dhabi faced delay.

Flight PK-291 to Muscat, and several other flights to Najaf, Karachi, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, and Dubai experienced prolonged delays.

Lahore Flight Update

Passengers are facing inconvenience, and airport authorities are working to manage the situation and help those affected by the unexpected weather conditions.

Thick fog affected PIA, and other airlines and the air carriers apologized people for the inconvenience caused due to these operational challenges.



Met Office forecast that dense foggy conditions are expected to continue until next week in most parts of the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh provinces.