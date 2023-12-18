No room for delay in elections as SC voids Balochistan high court’s order about delimitations

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court has overturned the Balochistan High Court’s order about delimitations, ruling out any further delay in elections.

The apex court issued a landmark ruling that shuts all doors to further delay in general elections, that are slated to be held on February 8.

On Monday, the Supreme Court stated that objections to the delimitation of constituencies cannot be raised after the announcement of election schedule.

A bench led by acting CJP Justice Sardar Tariq Masood annulled the decision of the Balochistan High Court against the delimitation of constituencies, approving the Election Commission of Pakistan's appeal against the Balochistan High Court's decision.

Justice Minallah raised questions on Balochistan high court order for using the legal authority of the election commission. The bench cleared that all litigation related to constituencies had become ineffective after the issuance of the polls schedule.

Acting CJP Sardar Masood said he did not understand why everyone wanted the general election to be delayed. Justice Minallah said if decision is announced on petition, it will open floodgates to more applications.

The court maintained that the biggest test for the election commission is to hold transparent elections on February 8.

The development comes as the Balochistan High Court changed the delimitation of constituencies of ECP in Shirani and Zhob. The commission had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against the decision.