Motorways closed, flight operations disrupted at Lahore airport as thick fog blankets Punjab

LAHORE – Several flights were canceled or rescheduled at Lahore airport and traffic at motorways was closed as dense fog blanketed the central-eastern region.

Parts of the country's most populated region Punjab experienced heavy fog that forced motorway authorities to close many highways for the safety of the masses.

Several flights were affected at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. As several flights were canceled, three PIA flights leaving for Karachi faced six hours delay.

Meanwhile, Lahore-bound flight from Karachi PK-304 will now land after five hour's delay. A Malaysian Air flight coming to Lahore from Kuala Lumpur is also facing a delay.

Lahore-Islamabad motorways and motorways leading to other regions were closed for all types of traffic to avoid any untoward incident.

People are advised commuters to use fog lights and to drive at snail's speed. With the start of the New Year, Punjab plains are experiencing cold weather.

PMD also predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, and extremely cold in the upper parts and north Balochistan.