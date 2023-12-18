Two killed, several injured as gas cylinder explosion rocks building in Karachi’s Machar Colony

KARACHI – A cylinder blast rocked a residential building in the Machar Colony building near Jafar Chowk on Monday and parts of the premises collapsed due to the intensity of the explosion.

Rescuers confirmed the deaths of two people in the unfortunate accident while some of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Local cops, fire brigade, and rescue team reached the site and shifted the injured and bodies to a nearest medical facility.

A senior official of Karachi police said concerned police teams and Rangers were present at the gas blast site.

Furthermore, debris from the building collapsed onto more than ten vehicles parked in the vicinity, causing extensive damage.

Authorities also determined that the explosion was the result of a gas leak that created a build-up of gas pressure. The blast's sheer force is evident from the footages aired on local media, resulting in the widespread scattering of adjoining houses and the immediate presence of citizens after the blast.