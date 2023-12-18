Afghanistan claims arresting dozens of TTP terrorists in first action against terror group

KABUL – Pakistan witnessed a huge in militant attacks, as hundreds have been killed, mostly security forces, and Islamabad linked the resurgence in militancy to the Taliban takeover, as TTP and its spplinter groups have taken refuge and continue to direct cross-border attacks from across the border.
Amid Islamabad's major crackdown against Afghan citizens, Taliban authorities claimed detaining dozens of terrorists belonging to TTP.
Reports shared by Afghan media said Kabul confirmed detaining around 40 militants in what is said to be war torn country's desire to maintain good ties with neighboring states where TTP is operating.
The announcement garnered attention as this is the first time any Afghan official has said the authorities in his country have taken action against TTP militants, who are accused by Pakistan of orchestrating attacks in areas near its western frontier.
Pakistan has recently experienced an increase in militant violence and suicide bombings, which its officials say have been perpetrated by TTP and associated groups based in Afghanistan.
TTP militants in Afghanistan escalated attacks amid tensions between the two countries.
Pakistan summoned Afghan ambassador and staged protests, demanding authorities in Kabul to hand over terrorists targeting armed forces and civilians in cross-border attacks.
Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Monday, the dollar was being quoted at 283.3 for selling and 286.35 for buying purposes.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate climbs to at 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down to 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 75.77.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.3
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.
The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.
The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.
Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.