Afghanistan claims arresting dozens of TTP terrorists in first action against terror group

KABUL – Pakistan witnessed a huge in militant attacks, as hundreds have been killed, mostly security forces, and Islamabad linked the resurgence in militancy to the Taliban takeover, as TTP and its spplinter groups have taken refuge and continue to direct cross-border attacks from across the border.

Amid Islamabad's major crackdown against Afghan citizens, Taliban authorities claimed detaining dozens of terrorists belonging to TTP.

Reports shared by Afghan media said Kabul confirmed detaining around 40 militants in what is said to be war torn country's desire to maintain good ties with neighboring states where TTP is operating.

The announcement garnered attention as this is the first time any Afghan official has said the authorities in his country have taken action against TTP militants, who are accused by Pakistan of orchestrating attacks in areas near its western frontier.

Pakistan has recently experienced an increase in militant violence and suicide bombings, which its officials say have been perpetrated by TTP and associated groups based in Afghanistan.

TTP militants in Afghanistan escalated attacks amid tensions between the two countries.

Pakistan summoned Afghan ambassador and staged protests, demanding authorities in Kabul to hand over terrorists targeting armed forces and civilians in cross-border attacks.