Pakistan expresses concerns over possession, use of modern weapons by TTP

Pakistan has expressed deep concerns over the possession and use of modern and sophisticated weapons by the terrorist group TTP.

Delivering his statement at the UN Security Council Open Debate on addressing the threat posed by diversion, illicit trafficking and misuse of small arms and light weapons to peace and security, in New York, Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Usman Jadoon said terrorists and criminals do not manufacture these arms. They acquire them from illicit arms markets or receive them from entities that want to destabilize a particular region or country.

He said it is the responsibility of all the states and the UN to take measures to prevent illicit trade, transfer and diversion of these arms. He demanded an investigation into how the TTP acquired the sophisticated weapons being used against Pakistan’s border and other posts.

The Ambassador said Pakistan will continue to work closely with the international community towards exposing those who are responsible for supporting, financing and externally sponsoring such operations.