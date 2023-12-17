Four of a family shot dead in Lahore

LAHORE – A tragic incident unfolded in Salamatpura, Lahore, as a man, identified as Salman, opened fire on his ex-wife and her family upon their return from a wedding event.

The attack resulted in the deaths of his ex-wife, her father, sister, and brother. Taj Bibi, a 55-year-old woman, and five-year-old Minahil sustained injuries from the shooting.

This violence within family settings has been a recurring tragedy. Not long ago, in Baldia Town, Karachi, a man named Noorullah from Charsadda allegedly shot his wife dead during a domestic dispute.

The SP Baldia confirmed that the deceased woman had sought refuge at her parent’s house in Baldia Town after a quarrel with her husband two months prior to the tragic incident.