Four of a family shot dead in Lahore

LAHORE – A tragic incident unfolded in Salamatpura, Lahore, as a man, identified as Salman, opened fire on his ex-wife and her family upon their return from a wedding event.
The attack resulted in the deaths of his ex-wife, her father, sister, and brother. Taj Bibi, a 55-year-old woman, and five-year-old Minahil sustained injuries from the shooting.
This violence within family settings has been a recurring tragedy. Not long ago, in Baldia Town, Karachi, a man named Noorullah from Charsadda allegedly shot his wife dead during a domestic dispute.
The SP Baldia confirmed that the deceased woman had sought refuge at her parent’s house in Baldia Town after a quarrel with her husband two months prior to the tragic incident.
Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 17, 2023).
Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.30 for buying and 286.35 for selling.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.3
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices remained stable on Sunday as price of precious metal gained momentum in the weekend.
On Sunday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
