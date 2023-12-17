Search

Pakistan

Lahore's air quality improves day after first artificial rain experiment

12:01 PM | 17 Dec, 2023
Lahore's air quality improves day after first artificial rain experiment
LAHORE – Artificial rain in Lahore brought a notable improvement in the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday, marking a significant shift in combating the persistent smog.

The initial trial of artificial rain took place in Lahore, effectively dispersing the smog that had shrouded the city. Lahore, which had persistently ranked among the world’s most polluted cities, witnessed a dramatic decline in its AQI, dropping from 354 to 189.

The city, previously holding the dubious distinction of being the sixth most polluted globally, benefited from the artificial rain experiment. Special aircraft, dispatched from the UAE, dispersed 48 flares near Shahdara and Muridke during the initial trial.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the artificial rain was executed at ten different points across Lahore. This technique, also known as cloud seeding, involves the introduction of substances like salt flares into clouds to encourage the formation of raindrops or snowflakes.

Cloud seeding is a weather modification approach employed in areas suffering from drought or poor air quality, aiming to stimulate precipitation.

02:05 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Saud Shakeel creates history with unique record in Test cricket

09:35 AM | 17 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 17, 2023

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 17, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.30 for buying and 286.35 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.3 286.35
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 17 Dec 2023

Gold prices remained stable on Sunday as price of precious metal gained momentum in the weekend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 17 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597

