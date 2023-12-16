First artificial rain in Lahore to combat smog

LAHORE – The first-ever experiment of cloud seeding and artificial rain was successfully conducted in Lahore on Saturday in order to reduce impact of smog.
Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated this during a press conference. Thanking the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he said the experiment cost nothing to the provincial government.
He said the artificial rain experiment was conducted in area covering 10 to 15 kilometers in Lahore, adding that flayers were fired on the side of the Shahdara and Muridke.
Artificial rain in Lahore today. pic.twitter.com/0OVLMCeHoP— Dr Irum Khan (@IKViews) December 16, 2023
Naqvi said two plans from UAE took part in the experiment while a team from the Gulf country supervised it.
He said now the government was awaiting the results of the artificial rain.
Before the rain, the Punjab capital was ranked most polluted city in the world as air pollution, according to IQAir, stands at 354 US AQI or hazardous.
PM2.5 concentration in Lahore is currently 60.7 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.
Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50 for buying, and 364 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.50
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.30
|78.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.30
|76.00
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.50
|190.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.
On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.