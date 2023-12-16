First artificial rain in Lahore to combat smog

LAHORE – The first-ever experiment of cloud seeding and artificial rain was successfully conducted in Lahore on Saturday in order to reduce impact of smog.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated this during a press conference. Thanking the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he said the experiment cost nothing to the provincial government.

He said the artificial rain experiment was conducted in area covering 10 to 15 kilometers in Lahore, adding that flayers were fired on the side of the Shahdara and Muridke.

Artificial rain in Lahore today. pic.twitter.com/0OVLMCeHoP — Dr Irum Khan (@IKViews) December 16, 2023

Naqvi said two plans from UAE took part in the experiment while a team from the Gulf country supervised it.

He said now the government was awaiting the results of the artificial rain.

Before the rain, the Punjab capital was ranked most polluted city in the world as air pollution, according to IQAir, stands at 354 US AQI or hazardous.

PM2.5 concentration in Lahore is currently 60.7 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.