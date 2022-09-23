PM Shehbaz meets US President Biden on sidelines of UNGA session

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday meet US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting was held at the reception of world leaders participating in UNGA session hosted by Joe Biden.

Biden expressed the commitment to continue helping Islamabad in the wake of difficult humanitarian situation due to devastating floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the US President for his message to the international community to the flood affected people and to support Pakistan. He also thanked the people and the government of the United States for sending head of USAID to visit Pakistan and providing relief assistance.

President Biden expressed grief with the affected families over loss of human lives and the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz thanked the US President for expressing grief and sympathy with the flood-affected people of Pakistan.