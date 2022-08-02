‘Shame on you’ – Marina Khan slams 'Yaara Vey' producers over non-payment of dues
KARACHI – Veteran Pakistani actress Marina Khan lambasted the producers of upcoming film, Yaara Vey, for not paying the full amount they promised to her.
Featuring Sami Khan, Aleeze Nasser and Faizan Khawaja as main characters in triangle love-based story, the movie is set to be released on September 16, 2022.
Marina Khan has essayed the role of mother with character name Soni.
Taking to Instagram, Khan wrote: I am VERY UPSET that this movie is being released as I was NOT paid by the producers the full amount they promised me. Also they kept delaying the contract signing”.
“So technically if I wanted I could probably put a stay order on the release, but I am lazy and frankly don’t give a rat’s ass any more. To the producers of this film, all I can say is SHAME on you,” she added.
Last month, the Beeline productions released the official trailer of the movie.
Shaista Lodhi returns to acting with Marina ... 07:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Shaista Lodhi is gearing up to return back to acting after a three-year-long hiatus with Marina Khan's upcoming serial ...
