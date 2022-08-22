Jordanian Princes Sarah in Pakistan for maternal, newborn health advocacy

10:17 AM | 22 Aug, 2022
Source: Radio Pakistan
KARACHI – A princes of Jordon, Sarah Zeid, arrived in in Pakistan’s southern port city on Sunday to raise awareness about maternal and newborn health and nutrition.

The Jordanian princes was received by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey Shazia Atta Marri and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab at the Jinnah International Airport.

Sarah Zeid is an advocate for maternal and newborn health and nutrition and she is working with the World Food Program to increase awareness of the specific needs, vulnerabilities and contribution of women, girls, children and newborns in humanitarian and fragile settings.

The princess is scheduled to visit the Benazir Nashoma program’s center in Badin to witness the performance of the South Asian country in the area.

She will also hold separate meetings with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and other officials.

