Pakistan confers its prestigious military award on Malaysian naval chief
Share
ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday conferred prestigious military award upon Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany.
The Nishan Imtiaz (Millitary) was bestowed upon the visiting dignitary at an investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Earlier in the day, the Malaysian naval chief called on Pakistan’s Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation in the maritime sector.
The top navy official of Malaysia was also briefed about Pakistan Navy's responsibilities and capacity.
Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany admired efforts of Pak-Navy for maritime security in the region.
Earlier upon his arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting Naval Chief was presented guard of honor.
The visiting dignitary also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.
‘Order of the Union Medal’ – Pakistan Army ... 09:11 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
ABU DHABI – UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conferred Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General ...
- Pakistan confers its prestigious military award on Malaysian naval ...02:26 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
-
- Imran Khan’s bail in terror case extended till Sept 2012:04 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
- PM Shehbaz extends wishes to Britain's King Charles III on accession ...11:35 AM | 12 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan launches digital system for transparency in flood relief ...10:57 AM | 12 Sep, 2022
- Hira Mani recreates dialogues of Indian movie in hilarious BTS video09:21 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- TIFF22: Sajal Aly strikes a pose with Imran Khan's sons at Jemima's ...07:31 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Rakhi Sawant surprises fans with drastic wardrobe changes08:52 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022