02:26 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Pakistan confers its prestigious military award on Malaysian naval chief
Source: Radio Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday conferred prestigious military award upon Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany.

The Nishan Imtiaz (Millitary) was bestowed upon the visiting dignitary at an investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Earlier in the day, the Malaysian naval chief called on Pakistan’s Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation in the maritime sector.

The top navy official of Malaysia was also briefed about Pakistan Navy's responsibilities and capacity.

Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany admired efforts of Pak-Navy for maritime security in the region.

Earlier upon his arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting Naval Chief was presented guard of honor.

The visiting dignitary also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

