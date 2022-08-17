‘Order of the Union Medal’ – Pakistan Army Chief conferred with prestigious UAE award

09:11 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
‘Order of the Union Medal’ – Pakistan Army Chief conferred with prestigious UAE award
Source: Twitter
Share

ABU DHABI – UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conferred Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa with the second highest award of the Gulf nation.

The UAE president presented the “Order of the Union Medal” to COAS Bajwa for making significant contributions in furthering bilateral ties between both the countries.

According to ISPR, Matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence & security cooperation and regional security situation discussed in the meeting.

The leaders agreed that Pakistan and UAE share a great history of cordial relations and deep rooted spirit of brotherhood which is transforming into an enduring partnership.

 https://twitter.com/OfficialDGISPR/status/1559754621916258306

Last week, COAS Bajwa addressed a passing out parade at the Royal Military Academy as the first Pakistani dignitary who was invited as the chief guest.

The Army Chief has become the first Pakistani ever to be the representative of the Queen during the sovereign’s parade at the Military Academy Sandhurst.

Apart from UK cadets, 41 international cadets from 26 various countries including two cadets from Pakistan military academy – Muhammad Abdullah Babar and Mujtaba – have passed out.

According to the UK’s Defence Ministry, General Bajwa represented the Queen at the sovereign’s parade for commissioning course 213 (CC213) of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) on Friday during a ceremony that attracted military leaders from dozens of countries of the world.

General Bajwa was accompanied at the parade by Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Iftikhar Babar and Pakistani High Commission’s military attache Col Rana Asif Khan.

Addressing the ceremony, General Bajwa expressed his gratitude for representing the Queen, terming it a “unique honour and great privilege.” He congratulated the passing out cadets and their families for the successful completion of their training course.

“Two Pakistani candidates are also graduating and I want to share that I am as proud of all of you as I am of the two of them,” he maintained.

He said: “My presence here is a testimony of the deep-rooted relationship that exists between Pakistan and the United Kingdom based on mutual respect and shared values which have been carefully nurtured by both the nations over many decades.”

COAS Bajwa contacts UAE, Saudi Arabia as Pakistan ... 12:52 PM | 5 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has contacted authorities in Saudi Arabia and ...

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa’s son blessed with twin boys in Dubai
10:34 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan’s close aide Shahzad Akbar ...
09:57 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
Pakistan wins international fireworks competition ...
09:33 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
Faisalabad man arrested for making daughter's ...
11:31 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Toyota, Suzuki cut car prices by up to Rs1 ...
08:52 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Political party workers found involved in social ...
07:49 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig stuns audience with soulful voice at concert
09:49 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr