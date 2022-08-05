COAS Bajwa contacts UAE, Saudi Arabia as Pakistan awaits IMF loan lifeline
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has contacted authorities in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss stalled IMF loan programme for Pakistan, it emerged on Friday.
Reports said that Pakistan is likely to get “good news” from the global lander in result of recent contacts by Army Chief as the South Asian country is reeling through economic woes amid global price rise.
The development comes days after General Bajwa approached Washington to request help in getting an early loan dispersal from the IMF, as inflation and debt all stoke fears of economic collapse in cash strapped nation.
A report in Nikkei Asia quoting sources suggests that a top Pakistani general held a rare telephonic conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman earlier this week as deteriorating foreign reserves overshadow economic recovery.
During his call with US Deputy Secretary of State, COAS Bajwa urged the White House and the US Treasury Department for the quick supply of $1.2 billion to Pakistan.
Following the high-level contacts, Pakistan started receiving positive indications about revival of the loan programme as earlier this week, IMF's Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz confirmed that Pakistan had finally met the last prior action required for the release of the loan.
General Bajwa approaches US for early release of ... 06:32 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has approached Washington to request help in getting an ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- COAS Bajwa contacts UAE, Saudi Arabia as Pakistan awaits IMF loan ...12:52 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
- #Sindh imposes six-day ban on #pillionriding on account of #Muharram12:41 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
- NIC hosts Fintech Hackathon 2022 to promote digital financial industry12:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan Armed Forces congratulate Nooh Butt, Shah Hussain for wining ...11:02 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Kanwal Aftab lands in hot waters for demanding PR packages08:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
- Fans believe that Hania Aamir takes style inspiration from Alia Bhatt07:40 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
- British rapper Dutchavelli embraces Islam in viral video08:45 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022