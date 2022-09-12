Imran Khan’s bail in terror case extended till Sept 20

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in the federal capital on Monday approved extension in pre-arrest bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a case related hurling threats at a female additional sessions judge and officers of the Islamabad police in a speech.

Judge Raja Jawwad Abbas heard the case and extended bail till September 20 after Imran Khan appeared before the court, following its orders issued earlier in the day.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi told the court that the former prime minister was reluctant to join the investigation in the case. He said that the PTI Chairman did not appear before a joint investigation team (JIT) despite sending three notices.

However, Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan said that his client joined the probe as the investigation officer had his statement in the record. He said that police had misguided the court.

To which, the court summoned the investigation officer, who told that the PTI leader did not appear before the JIT.

When the judge inquired Khan if it is difficult to record his statement to the JIT? Babar Awan said that there are threats his client’s life.

After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the hearing till September 20.

On September 1, the PTI chief was granted first extension in pre-arrest bail until September 12 against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The political temperature soared lately as the country’s populist leader was booked under anti-terrorism laws after making a provocative speech in which he singled out senior police officials and a female judge who approved the remand of Shahbaz Gill.

PTI chief, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote earlier his year, could be disqualified for life from politics if convicted in a terrorism case. The charge under 7ATA also carries 14 years in prison or the equivalent of a life sentence.