'Unjust laws’ – International watchdog raises concerns after Imran Khan booked in terror case
NEW YORK – The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) has expressed concerns after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan booked in a terror case amid ongoing power struggle in the South Asian country.
The global watchdog shared its views while retweeting news about registration of a case against Khan under country’s antiterrorism act.
“We see how several countries pass unjust laws, drafted to treat as terrorists innocent people who maintain legitimate disagreements to the government's interests. This is a clear violation of #HumanRights,” it wrote on Twitter.
We see how several countries pass unjust laws, drafted to treat as terrorists innocent people who maintain legitimate disagreements to the government's interests. This is a clear violation of #HumanRights. Arbitrarily arrested citizens must be released. #ImranKhanArrest #Pakistan https://t.co/r9nS8vVSee— International Human Rights Foundation (@Declaracion) August 22, 2022
The foundation also called for release of citizens arbitrarily arrested by the government departments in various cases.
In recent actions, the government has put some media houses off air and arrested social media activists for allegedly running negative propaganda over arrests of political leaders.
Islamabad police registered the case a day after the PTI chief singled out senior officials of the capital force and a female judge who approved the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill, who now faces sedition charges.
A case was lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in Margalla Police Station on charges of hate-provoking speech in a bid to disrupt the peace. As per the First information report, the PTI chief hurled threats at the state institutions and attempted to mount pressure on the judiciary and the law enforcers.
