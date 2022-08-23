Pakistan’s former CJCSC Gen Rahimuddin passes away
Share
LAHORE – Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Rahimuddin passed away in Lahore at the age of 96.
His funeral prayers will be held today in Cavalry Ground area.
General Rahimuddin Khan also served as governor of Balochistan and Sindh. He was appointed Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) by General Zia-ul-Haq on 22 March 1984, a position he served until 29 March 1987.
He is known for announcing an amnesty in Balochistan in a bid to restore peace in the province.
With the Pakistan Military Academy in its initial stages, Rahimuddin enrolled as its first cadet and was commissioned as an infantry officer in the Baloch Regiment. He took part various operations during his service before reaching to the CJCSC post.
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s former CJCSC Gen Rahimuddin passes away11:26 AM | 23 Aug, 2022
- PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar on two-day official tour10:43 AM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan squad reaches Dubai for Asia Cup 2022, to clash with India ...10:14 AM | 23 Aug, 2022
- 'Unjust laws’ – International watchdog raises concerns after ...09:47 AM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pistol, satellite phone seized as police raid Shahbaz Gill’s room ...09:18 AM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari win hearts with beautiful pictures07:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- Feroze Khan commends Imran Khan in latest tweet09:21 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- Seemab Gul's 'Sandstorm' achieves another milestone09:02 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022