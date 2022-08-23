Pakistan’s former CJCSC Gen Rahimuddin passes away

LAHORE – Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Rahimuddin passed away in Lahore at the age of 96.

His funeral prayers will be held today in Cavalry Ground area.

General Rahimuddin Khan also served as governor of Balochistan and Sindh. He was appointed Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) by General Zia-ul-Haq on 22 March 1984, a position he served until 29 March 1987.

He is known for announcing an amnesty in Balochistan in a bid to restore peace in the province.

With the Pakistan Military Academy in its initial stages, Rahimuddin enrolled as its first cadet and was commissioned as an infantry officer in the Baloch Regiment. He took part various operations during his service before reaching to the CJCSC post.