12:38 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Pakistan see boost in ODI rankings after Netherlands series sweep
Source: PCB (Twitter)
DUBAI – A clean sweep of Netherlands in recent ODI series helped Pakistan maintain their fourth spot in the latest ODI Team Rankings released by ICC on Tuesday.

Pakistan matched their arch-rival with a hard-fought victory by the same scoreline in their Cricket World Cup Super League series against the Netherlands. Pakistan received a boost by moving to 107 rating points after the series win.

India is at the third place on the rankings after completing a comprehensive 3-0 sweep of Zimbabwe away from home earlier this week as those latest results saw India improve their ODI ranking to 111 rating points.

And the pair have made ground on rankings leader New Zealand (124) following the Black Caps' narrow 2-1 series triumph over the West Indies, while England (119) remain dormant in second place as they continue their ongoing World Test Championship series against South Africa.

The Kiwis did hold a nine-point advantage at the top of the team rankings, but the fact they lost one 50-over match during their tour of the Caribbean saw their lead reduced to just five rating points, said ICC in its blog.

India's next chance to make further ground on the ODI rankings comes when they host South Africa for three ODIs at the start of October, while Pakistan don't have any further 50-over matches fixtured until after the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

