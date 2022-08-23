Pakistan squad reaches Dubai for Asia Cup, to clash with India on Sunday
LAHORE – Babar Azam-led Pakistan team arrived in Dubai Tuesday morning to participate in the much-awaited Asia Cup 2022.
The tournament is set to be played from August 27 to September 11, with opening fixture between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.
However, a high-voltage match between Pakistan and India will be played on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.
Pakistan squad arrives in Dubai 🛬#BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/pcESWSIoPH— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 23, 2022
The traditional rivals will face each other in the A Group opener while there are chances that the two sides will be up against each other more than once in the tournament.
In a latest change, Mohammad Hasnain will replace Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2022 as latter is recovering from a right knee ligament injury.
22-year-old Hasnain has represented Pakistan in 18 T20Is in which he has taken 17 wickets. Hasnain will join the side from the United Kingdom, where he is representing Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition.
Meanwhile, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir will leave for Dubai in the wee hours of Tuesday. They will replace Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the 16-member ODI squad against the Netherlands.
Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup - Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab).
