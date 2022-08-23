Internet services back to normal across Pakistan, says PTA

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Tuesday that all internet services have been restored after a technical fault in PTCL optic fiber was fixed.

“Technical fault/cut in PTCL optic fiber network due to unprecedented floods, which impacted Internet services at midnight at some locations, was repaired & restored within one hour,” said PTA in a tweet.

“All #internet services are working normally,” it added.

Internet services faced disruptions in different cities of Pakistan late on Monday for second time in less than a week.

Many of the citizens posted on social media that connectivity was down in some regions, including the capital and other major urban centres.

Several Internet service providers including state owned PTCL and cellular mobile networks faced disruption.