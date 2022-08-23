IHC summons Imran Khan in contempt case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a contempt case initiated after his fiery statement against a female additional sessions judge of the federal capital.

A bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani i and comprising Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar has summoned the former prime minister on August 31.

The bench has also sent a request to the IHC chief justice to form a larger bench to hear the case. Furthermore, the court has sought transcript of Imran Khan's statement.

During the hearing, Justice Kiyani remarked that it is not the matter of a lower court judge but about the whole judiciary. "How a country can run its affairs If state institutions are unable to do their jobs," he commented.

The high court took notice after the former prime minister warned the Additional Sessions Judge Zeba, who granted PTI leader Shahbaz Gill into the custody of Islamabad Police, in a sedition case.

The defiant politician alleged that Additional Sessions Judge was aware that Gill was tortured, but she did not release him on bail. “Zeba! Be ready, we will take action against you,” Khan warned while hurling threats at judiciary and Islamabad police officials.

On Sunday, the PTI chief was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the female judge.

The FIR said Imran Khan threatened the additional sessions judge of Islamabad with a view to terrorise the high officials of the police and the judiciary, so that they could not fulfil their duties and refrain from taking action against the PTI due to fear of Imran.

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court has granted a three-day transit bail to Khan in the case filed against him last night.

The interior ministry reportedly asked written permission from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office to arrest Khan following the registration of the case.