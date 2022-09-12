Pakistan launches digital system for transparency in flood relief funds today

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is set to launch a ‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ today (Monday) in a bid to ensure transparency in flood relief assistance and its distribution system.

The system, which is being introduced on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will keep the general public updated about the financial support and the relief goods being received and distributed among victims of deluges.

Floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains and glacier melt have claimed nearly 1,400 loves and affected 35 million people across Pakistan, besides washing away houses, livestock, crops and other infrastructure.

As the South Asian country facing massive devastation, with the government estimating the total losses at $30 billion, international community is contributing to the relief efforts by sending aid.

In a meeting chaired by the prime minister, he was apprised that the digital flood dashboard has been prepared with the use of latest technology to provide all relevant details about the relief activities.

Besides, ensuring transparency in the ongoing processes, the general public and media would be kept abreast of the relief measures, state broadcaster reported.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the audit of the financial aid received for flood victims would be conducted by the AGPR and the world’s reputed audit firm for the sake of transparency.