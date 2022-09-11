PAKvSL: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to lift sixth Asia Cup trophy

DUBAI – Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the final of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing the171-run target, Pakistan were bowled out for 147 as the entire batting line collapsed like a wall of sand. No batsman other than Mohammad Rizwan could stand surgical strikes of Sri Lankan bowlers. Sri Lanka's Madushan took four wickets and Hasaranga 3-27 to empower their team to lift home the 6th Asia Cup trophy.

Despite an early blow, the Sri Lankan side set a target of 171 for Men in Green in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Islanders with the help of Rajapaksa managed to hold key and set a not-so-easy target. The left-handed batsman made a magnificent 71 not out.

Earlier, Wanindu Hasaranga was outclassed at 36 in 21 balls by Haris Rauf. Sri Lanka lost its fifth wicket at 58 in the ninth over (8.5 ov) when Dasun Shanaka bold by Shadab Khan at 2.

Previously, the fourth wicket was taken at 53 when Dhananjaya de Silva walked out at 28 by Iftikhar Ahmed in the eighth over.

Haris Rauf got scalps of Danushka Gunathilaka, who fell after 36, and Gunathilaka who made only one run on four balls.

The second big fish Pathum Nissanka was outclassed by Babar Azam. Men in Green succeeded to break the opening partnership of Sri Lanka on the third ball of the first over. as Naseem Shah bold Kusal Mendis at duck.

In a perfect start, young pacer Naseem Shah uproots Kusal Mendis' stumps with an in-swinging delivery.

Pakistan makes two changes in the team for the final. Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah, who were rested for the Super Four match versus Sri Lanka, will be included in the team.

Playing their 11th final of the Asia Cup, the Islanders will make every effort to lift the trophy for the sixth time. Pakistan has reached the final of the tournament for the fifth time and is in good shape to win the title for the third time.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Super 4 match on Friday. However, Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq confident of winning the Asia Cup trophy.

Captain Babar Azam encouraged the team members, saying, "I am lucky to captain a team that is full of potential. Every player is a match winner. We see a new Man of the Match in every match."

He also praised Naseem Shah, saying, his "two sixes against Afghanistan reminded us of Javed Miandad's heroics.”

Babar also attached high importance to winning the toss as according to him, the team batting second always has the advantage in Dubai. "I feel that the toss will have its role in the outcome of the match,” he said.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan (vc), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.