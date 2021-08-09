Shilpa Shetty and mother Sunanda booked for fraud in Lucknow
Web Desk
06:02 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Shilpa Shetty and mother Sunanda booked for fraud in Lucknow
Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty have been booked in an alleged fraud case in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Two FIRs have been lodged at different police stations in Lucknow, according to the local media. The police have intensified the investigation against Shilpa and her mother.

As per the reports, a police team from Lucknow is also expected to arrive in Mumbai to questioning Shilpa and Sunanda Shetty.

The 46-year-old actor runs a wellness chain where her mother is a director and she is the chairman of the company.

With more trouble brewing for the Shetty clan, it is alleged in the FIRs that the mother-daughter duo took millions from two people to open a branch of the wellness centre. However, the promise was not fulfilled.

Police have sent notices for questioning to Shilpa Shetty and her mom.

Earlier, Shetty's husband Raj Kundra got arrested in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films as he was booked for being the 'key conspirator'.

