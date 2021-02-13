PM Imran tweets pics of first Miyawaki Urban Forest in Lahore
03:21 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan says he has launched urban forestry based on the Japanese Miyawaki technique aimed to fight the climate change challenges faced by the South Asian country.

“I have launched urban forestry on the lines of Miyawaki technique in Japan where the trees grow 10 times faster and 30 times denser and is the best way to fight pollution,” said PM Imran in a tweet on Saturday.

The premier further elaborated that as many as 50 sites across Lahore have been identified for the campaign including the "first experiment" in Gulberg area last year.

He also shared an image of the Liberty roundabout from the last year and now to show the effectiveness of the technique.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2021-02-13/pm-imran-khan-tweets-pics-of-first-miyawaki-urban-forest-in-lahore-1613217788-2210.jpg 

The PM’s tweet comes a day after he launched the countrywide spring tree plantation drive in the Miyawaki Urban Forest at Jilani Park in the Punjab capital city.

