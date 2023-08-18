Search

WATCH – Mansha Pasha, Ahmed Ali Akbar learn scooter riding

Noor Fatima 04:42 PM | 18 Aug, 2023
Apart from his impeccable performance in Parizaad as the complex titular character, Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar is also a good teacher and a friend, or so it seems. The Ehd E Wafa famed actor was recently seen sharing a good camaraderie with fellow actress Mansha Pasha.

Having a peal of laughter fit on their scooter adventure, the pair seemed to be enjoying themselves to the fullest.

The viral video circulating on social media platforms saw the Mohabat Subh Ka Sitara Hai famed diva trying to learn how to ride a scooter with Akbar sitting at the back.

Dropping the F-bomb, the Shehr-e-Zaat actress burst into laughter as Akbar got off the scooter to let her ride on her own.

Although Pasha wasn’t successful in her little venture, she certainly had a good time with the Ishq Parast star looking at her from a distance.

On the work front, Pasha’s recent films and dramas include Kahay Dil Jidhar, Laal Kabootar, Koyal, Dikhawa, and Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida among others.

As for Akbar, he was recently seen in Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Tajdeed e Wafa, Ehd E Wafa, Parizaad, and Idiot.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

