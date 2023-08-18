WATCH – Mansha Pasha, Ahmed Ali Akbar learn scooter riding

Apart from his impeccable performance in Parizaad as the complex titular character, Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar is also a good teacher and a friend, or so it seems. The Ehd E Wafa famed actor was recently seen sharing a good camaraderie with fellow actress Mansha Pasha.
Having a peal of laughter fit on their scooter adventure, the pair seemed to be enjoying themselves to the fullest.
The viral video circulating on social media platforms saw the Mohabat Subh Ka Sitara Hai famed diva trying to learn how to ride a scooter with Akbar sitting at the back.
Dropping the F-bomb, the Shehr-e-Zaat actress burst into laughter as Akbar got off the scooter to let her ride on her own.
Although Pasha wasn’t successful in her little venture, she certainly had a good time with the Ishq Parast star looking at her from a distance.
On the work front, Pasha’s recent films and dramas include Kahay Dil Jidhar, Laal Kabootar, Koyal, Dikhawa, and Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida among others.
As for Akbar, he was recently seen in Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Tajdeed e Wafa, Ehd E Wafa, Parizaad, and Idiot.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|304.15
|Euro
|EUR
|326.5
|329.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.3
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.2
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|80.2
|81
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
