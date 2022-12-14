Ahmed Ali Akbar records eerie sounds while shooting at Trail 5 in Islamabad
Lollywood actor Ahmed Ali Akbar is one of the finest actors who are capable of making waves on the internet without being live 24/7.
The 36-year-old actor often keeps it a low-key affair when it comes to his private life or public one. Akbar will not get on his phone and rant about petty issues. However, he has been vocal about issues that require attention.
The Parizaad famed actor recently posted a video on his social media account that left millions of netizens horrified. The Lahore Se Aagey actor was reportedly present at a shooting location where he had a bone-chilling experience. The Karachi se Lahore star heard eerie sounds coming from the inside of a tree and this ran chills down his spine. He recorded these sounds to show to his fans and followers.
The Mera Yaar Miladay actor captioned the post, "What you hear and see is not fake
WARNING: Disturbing audio.
While shooting at trail 5 Islamabad we experienced something bizarre. The tree must’ve been a foot and a half in diameter and it had a perfect hole the size of a coin. The sound you hear is coming from inside the hole."
Social media users have speculated all kinds of things leaving everyone in confusion.
On the work front, Akbar was recently seen in Munkir, Yeh Raha Dil, Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Tajdeed e Wafa, Ehd E Wafa and Parizaad.
