Pakistan’s Independence Day ceremony held onboard PNS Saif in Dubai

04:00 PM | 18 Aug, 2023
DUBAI – A ceremony of Pakistan’s Independence Day was held onboard PNS Saif at Port Rashid in Dubai earlier this week.

Brig. Butti Suhail khalaf Almukhaini of the UAE Navy was the chief guest while the ceremony was attended by a large numbers of consul generals, diplomats, defence attachés, UAE nationals, business leaders and Pakistani expatriate community in the United Arab Emirates.

PNS Saif arrived at Port Mina Rashid, Dubai on Aug 13, 2023 during its Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) Deployment.

 To mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, a graceful flag hoisting ceremony was held onboard navy ship. The ceremony concluded with prayers for progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

Last year, Pakistan and UAE naval forces participated in a bilateral exercise dubbed 'Nasl Al Bahr' which was aimed at enhancing maritime abilities.

In a statement Pakistan Navy’s media directorate had said he exercises focused on search and rescue operations along with various dimensions of communication and warfare.

It further said that units of the two sides had fired missiles in the northern Arabian Sea during the exercise.

The naval drills aimed at further enhancing the capabilities of joint operations between the two brotherly nations to deal with various types of maritime threats.

