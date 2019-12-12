COAS Bajwa lauds professional achievements of PAF, PAC

05:54 PM | 12 Dec, 2019
COAS Bajwa lauds professional achievements of PAF, PAC
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra, where he was briefed about ongoing projects.

He lauded achievements of PAF and PAC towards attaining self-reliance and international standards in all its projects.

On Wednesday, two important officials from Russian and Britain had held separate meetings with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss matters of mutual interest.

According to military's media wign, Denis Valentinovich Manturov, Minister of Industry & Trade of Russian Federation called on COAS at GHQ.

During the meeting, both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations for peace & stability and economic prosperity of the region.

Separately, Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan called on army chief. COAS welcomed him to Pakistan and wished him well for the assignment.

