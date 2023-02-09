Search

Pakistan stays away from Moscow meeting of regional players on Afghanistan

Web Desk 06:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided not to participate in the Multilateral Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Russia’s capital Moscow, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday.

 “We decided not to participate in the Moscow meeting of regional stakeholders,” she said in a weekly media briefing, adding that Pakistan will however continue to participate in all constructive meetings on Afghanistan.

The national security advisors-level (NSA) summit of regional states kicked off in Moscow on Wednesday. The two day conference brought together officials from India, China and Iran along with Central Asian countries.

This is the fifth round of the conference that was initiated by India in November 2021 when the then Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf had also refused to attend the moot in New Delhi saying: "I will not go to as a spoiler cannot be a peacemaker”.

