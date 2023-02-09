Search

Pakistan

US consul general Lahore promotes strength of US-Pakistan partnership in Bahawalpur

Web Desk 07:11 PM | 9 Feb, 2023
BAHAWALPUR - United States Consul General to Lahore William K. Makaneole emphasised the importance of the US-Pakistan partnership for expanding people-to-people ties between the two countries.

“Our countries have been partners for over 75 years. Our two nations have substantial shared interests and values, reflected in our partnership and the many kinds of cooperation that support it,” noted Consul General Makaneole here on Thursday.

The Consul General praised the efforts of the local business community at a lunch reception hosted by the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce of Industries. He said, “The US government has worked to develop trade and investment ties, encourage innovation, and entrepreneurship, and support women’s economic empowerment.”

He further underscored the strong bilateral economic relationship during meetings and tours of the Asia Ghee Mill and Ashraf Sugar Mills. Mr Makaneole said, “The United States continues to be Pakistan’s top export destination and Punjab is a centre for trade between our two countries. US direct investment in Pakistan increased by 50 percent and is now the highest it has been in over a decade.” These are significant numbers and there is room for further growth.  He hailed the efforts of the manufacturers and noted, “Both our countries and the whole region will gain from expanded bilateral trade and investment.”

While in Bahawalpur, the envoy visited the Black Buck Sanctuary and toured the Conservation Breeding Centre. He was impressed with the initiatives of the Punjab Wildlife Forest and Fisheries Department and discussed US efforts to counter climate change through the Green Alliance with diverse partners in Pakistan.  The US-Pakistan Green Alliance is a framework to address shared challenges relating to agriculture, energy, water, and other environmental issues.  The Green Alliance strengthens climate resilience and fosters inclusive economic growth.

Consul General Makaneole’s participation in the Cholistan Jeep Rally was a highlight of his visit. The Consul General inaugurated the two main categories -- prepared (modified cars) and stock (original factory-build).  He thanked the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab for inviting him to witness Pakistan’s biggest motorsports event and noted, “Economic development, including through tourism, is one of the top priorities of the US Mission in Pakistan and we look forward to future partnerships for contributing to the economic development of local communities.”

Mr Makaneole also witnessed the rich history and cultural heritage of the district of Bahawalpur during a visit to the Noor Mahal and Derawar Fort. The United States has a broad, deep, and long-term partnership with the people of Punjab Province spanning the education, economic, health, and rule of law sectors and beyond. The US Mission looks forward to deepening and expanding these relationships over the coming years, which will promote a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for both nations.

