Mehwish Hayat's hilarious new video steals netizens' attention

Lollywood's gorgeous diva Mehwish Hayat maybe "lost in translation" but she isn't going anywhere from her throne. The reigning queen of the entertainment industry and internet has been enjoying unprecedented stardom with millions of fans and an illustrious career.

While Hayat is mostly caught up with work, she doesn't mind sharing funny bits with her fans on Instagram. The Actor in Law star recently shared a reel in which she lip synced to an audio trying to order in Turkish language.

Entertaining 6.2 million followers, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi diva aced the humorous stunt.

Social media users showered the Baaji diva with praises for her spot-on acting and funny expressions.

On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in Chhalawa, Baaji, London Nahi Jaunga, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Unsuni, Dil Lagi, and Ms. Marvel.