Monsoon rains to continue till August 7, says Punjab weather update

02:11 PM | 4 Aug, 2023
Monsoon rains to continue till August 7, says Punjab weather update
LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Punjab, said that the ongoing rainfall cycle would continue in Punjab until August 7 while there is also flood conditions in the rivers. 

Light to heavy rainfall is expected in the upper areas of all major rivers the province, while flood conditions persist in the rivers, it said

The River Ravi is experiencing low-level flooding at the Sulemanki barrage location as the water inflow at this point has been recorded at 52,040 cusecs, while the outflow is 36,840 cusecs. 

In the River Sutlej, there is a high-level flood at the points of Sulemanki and Head Islam barrages. The water inflow at Sulemanki is 76,035 cusecs, and the outflow is 62,877 cusecs. 

A PDMA official said there was a risk of high-level flooding at the Mangla barrage location in the Jhelum River. The authority has issued an alert to the relevant authorities in this regard. 

The citizens have also been advised to take precautionary measures during the flood and rainy season. They have been asked to stay away from mud walls and rooftops, and maintain a distance from electric poles. 

The PDMA has also advised to avoid unnecessary travel around the rivers. Local authorities have been instructed to enforce Section 144 around the rivers to ensure safety.

