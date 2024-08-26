PIA to be privatised next month

KARACHI – The government on Monday announced its plan to privatise the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on October 1.
A special meeting of the Standing Committee on Privatisation, chaired by MNA Dr Farooq Sattar, reviewed the latest developments.
Privatisation Division Secretary Jawad Paul confirmed during the briefing that the decision to privatise Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been set for October 1, 2024. The privatisation process is expected to be completed by September.
The briefing revealed that PIA has incurred losses totaling Rs500 billion over the past eight years, with Rs80 billion of that amount lost in the last financial year alone. The airline is also burdened with a debt of Rs825 billion.
It was noted that no international companies have shown interest in the privatisation process. Committee member Sahar Kamran suggested that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) should be dissolved if international investments do not continue.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.