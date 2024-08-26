Pakistan, Bangladesh fined for slow over rate in Rawalpindi Test

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and Bangladesh were fined for maintaining a slow over rate in the Rawalpindi Test.
Both teams were found guilty of slow over rates, with Pakistan bowling six overs fewer and Bangladesh bowling three overs slower than required. As a result, Pakistan lost six points in the World Test Championship, while Bangladesh lost three points.
Pakistan's team was fined 30% of their match fee, while Bangladesh was fined 15%.
Despite the loss, Pakistan will remain in eighth place on the World Test Championship points table, and Bangladesh, despite their victory, has dropped from sixth to seventh place.
Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan received one demerit point and was fined 10% of his match fee for breaching ICC regulations by throwing a ball at Mohammad Rizwan during his bowling.
It’s noteworthy that Bangladesh made history the previous day by securing their first-ever Test victory against Pakistan in Rawalpindi with a 10-wicket win.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
