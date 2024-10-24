Delhi and Lahore among world’s most polluted cities

Delhi has emerged as the most polluted city in the world today, with Lahore closely trailing in second place. Reports indicate that worsening weather conditions have intensified the smog crisis in both cities, severely impacting the health and daily lives of their residents.

Both Delhi and Lahore frequently alternate in the rankings of the world’s most polluted urban areas, largely due to persistent smog and poor air quality affecting both India and Pakistan. As the seasons change, citizens are struggling with heightened smog levels that disrupt outdoor activities.

Karachi is also facing significant air quality issues, recording the sixth highest pollution levels globally. This alarming situation necessitates urgent attention, as deteriorating air quality poses serious health risks to the population.

In response to these challenges, Lahore’s Punjab Environmental Protection Department has adjusted school schedules, requiring schools to open at 8:45 AM from October until January 31, 2025. This measure aims to protect students from exposure to harmful smog. Indoor assemblies will be held, and outdoor activities have been suspended to prioritize student health.

Faisalabad is experiencing similar problems, with pollution levels reaching 284, leading to significant respiratory issues among its residents. Local authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions, including wearing masks and limiting outdoor exposure during this critical period of declining air quality.

As both cities confront this pressing environmental crisis, there is an urgent need for effective measures to combat pollution and protect public health.