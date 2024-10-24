Cm Maryam Nawaz Launches Safe City Project In Sheikhupura

LAHORE – Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has officially inaugurated the Safe City Project in Sheikhupura, making it the fourth city in the province to join the Safe Cities initiative. Four more cities are set to be included next week.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her commitment to making each city safer.

Sheikhupura is now the fourth city in Punjab to participate in this initiative. The program aims to establish safe cities in 18 cities across the province starting from Sheikhupura today. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will also inaugurate the additional four cities.

She has ordered that five more cities have their Safe City initiatives operational within two weeks, to have the entire Safe City Project fully functional in all 18 major cities by March.

Maryam Nawaz observed the video wall of Safe City Sheikhupura and inspected the modern communication equipment installed there. She was briefed on advanced body cameras, rugged smartphones, and other devices.

The chief minister reviewed the monitoring process in the Safe City Sheikhupura control room, where the managing director of Safe City provided a briefing. She interacted with police communication officers and inspected the streets and markets through the Safe City cameras.

The briefing revealed that 273 cameras have been installed at 52 key locations in Sheikhupura, with automated e-challans issued for traffic violations. The Safe City Sheikhupura will also monitor the Air Quality Index and use facial recognition systems to identify and track criminals.

The chief minister was informed that panic buttons have been installed at ten different locations in Sheikhupura, and free Wi-Fi facilities are being provided at 15 locations in the city.

Later, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met the members of the Punjab Assembly from Sheikhupura, where the District Police Officer briefed her on the law and order situation.

The Deputy Commissioner of Sheikhupura updated the Chief Minister on the progress of CM initiatives, and an agreement was reached on the construction and expansion of the Sheikhupura-Sargodha Road and the overhead project.

Maryam Nawaz ordered effective measures to eliminate wall chalking and directed the Deputy Commissioner and police officials to keep office doors open for the public. She also instructed the assembly members to monitor and visit development projects and initiatives.